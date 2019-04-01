iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $113.07 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $113.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/ishares-tips-bond-etf-tip-shares-bought-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc.html.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.