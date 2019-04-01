iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

NEAR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,828 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

