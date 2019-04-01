iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 133.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $196.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.03 and a 12-month high of $220.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

