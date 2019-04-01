iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 205.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

DSI opened at $105.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

