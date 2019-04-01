iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,678,000 after buying an additional 12,984,683 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 732.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 6,352,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,417,000 after buying an additional 5,589,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,649,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,864,000 after buying an additional 3,236,667 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,345.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 652.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,589,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,680 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

