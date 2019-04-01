iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1735 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $54.67. 1,177,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,588. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $55.21.
