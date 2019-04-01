iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1735 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $54.67. 1,177,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,588. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/ishares-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-igib-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-17.html.

