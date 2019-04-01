iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0701 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. 10,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,952. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

