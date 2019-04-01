iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.26

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of USHY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,461 shares.

