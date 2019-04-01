iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2782 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,498,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,902. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $126.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

