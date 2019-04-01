iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2082 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,185. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

