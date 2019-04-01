Iridium (IRD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,063.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Iridium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Iridium has a market cap of $68,063.00 and $79.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 16,442,803 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash

Buying and Selling Iridium

Iridium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

