Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Receives $21.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $67,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $611,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $27.62.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

