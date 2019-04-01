Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 165.04% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation and impediments to achieving price target. We reiterate our Buy rating and price target of $26. Our target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which derives its primary value from LN-144 for metastatic melanoma currently. This model allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile.””

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. 37,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.91. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,241,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,912 shares during the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 10,261,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,213 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,951,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 5,567,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

