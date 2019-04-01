Iofina (IOF) Trading Up 1.5%

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 63,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 336,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.78 ($0.19).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Iofina in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.60, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

