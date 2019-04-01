Investors Sell Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) on Strength (VV)

Traders sold shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $12.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $88.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.38 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard Large-Cap ETF had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF traded up $1.48 for the day and closed at $131.28
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,449,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
