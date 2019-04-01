Investors Buy Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) on weakness during trading on Monday. $35.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.32 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $24.88

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.0847 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

