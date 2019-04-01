Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA)

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ: VRNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2019 – VERONA PHARMA P/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/28/2019 – VERONA PHARMA P/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/21/2019 – VERONA PHARMA P/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/20/2019 – VERONA PHARMA P/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

VRNA traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. 525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,878. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -1.18.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.