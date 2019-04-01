InvestDigital Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $153,379.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $33.94 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00432063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.01590423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00241007 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003497 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

InvestDigital Coin Trading

InvestDigital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

