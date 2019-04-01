Invacio (INV) Tops One Day Volume of $5,006.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Invacio has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Invacio has a total market cap of $743,866.00 and approximately $5,006.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invacio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.02703995 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00016214 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000458 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006054 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00002021 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000943 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Invacio Profile

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 39,866,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,408,631 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

