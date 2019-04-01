IntriCon Co. (IIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIN. ValuEngine raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IntriCon from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised IntriCon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.39 million, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $76.80.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.76%. Analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $39,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,124.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $115,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

