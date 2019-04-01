Intl Fcstone Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Intl Fcstone Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Alphabet by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,176.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44. The company has a market cap of $818.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,314.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

