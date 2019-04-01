Insider Selling: Walmart Inc (WMT) Insider Sells $194,340.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $194,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WMT stock opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,376,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

