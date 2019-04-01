Insider Selling: Medicine Man Technologies Inc (MDCL) CFO Sells $123,600.00 in Stock

Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MDCL) CFO Jonathan Sandberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 17th, Jonathan Sandberg sold 25,000 shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

Shares of MDCL stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. Medicine Man Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides cultivation consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies. The company also provides licensing and seminar services. In addition, it engages in retail operations of cannabis products. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

