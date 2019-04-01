Insider Selling: Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Insider Sells 9,542 Shares of Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 9,542 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $191,412.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.12. 9,314,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,767. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Amarin by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/insider-selling-amarin-co-plc-amrn-insider-sells-9542-shares-of-stock.html.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.