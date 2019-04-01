Insider Buying: Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (OXBR) Major Shareholder Buys 56,415 Shares of Stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 56,415 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $59,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Allan S. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Allan S. Martin purchased 37,412 shares of Oxbridge Re stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $38,908.48.
- On Wednesday, February 6th, Allan S. Martin purchased 200 shares of Oxbridge Re stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200.00.
- On Monday, February 4th, Allan S. Martin purchased 7,700 shares of Oxbridge Re stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $7,700.00.
- On Thursday, January 31st, Allan S. Martin purchased 10,890 shares of Oxbridge Re stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $10,781.10.
- On Thursday, January 24th, Allan S. Martin purchased 20,133 shares of Oxbridge Re stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $19,931.67.
- On Tuesday, January 22nd, Allan S. Martin purchased 12,459 shares of Oxbridge Re stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $11,586.87.
- On Wednesday, February 13th, Allan S. Martin purchased 120,919 shares of Oxbridge Re stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $2,087,061.94.
OXBR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. 21,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,669. Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.
