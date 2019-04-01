Insider Buying: LXi REIT PLC (LXI) Insider Acquires 4,404 Shares of Stock

LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 4,404 shares of LXi REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £5,549.04 ($7,250.80).

Shares of LXI stock opened at GBX 124.23 ($1.62) on Monday. LXi REIT PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.99 ($1.63).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

The Company invests in UK commercial property assets let, or pre-let, on very long (typically 20 to 30 years to expiry or first break), inflation-linked leases to a wide range of strong tenant covenants across a diverse range of property sectors. The Company may invest in fixed-price forward funded developments, provided they are pre-let to an acceptable tenant and full planning permission is in place.

