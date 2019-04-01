Insider Buying: Althea Group Holdings Ltd (AGH) Insider Buys A$49,680.00 in Stock

Althea Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AGH) insider Philip Newbold acquired 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$49,680.00 ($35,234.04).

Shares of Althea Group stock opened at A$0.37 ($0.26) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 million and a PE ratio of -20.28.

Get Althea Group alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/insider-buying-althea-group-holdings-ltd-agh-insider-buys-a49680-00-in-stock.html.

About Althea Group

Althea Group Holdings Limited imports, cultivates, produces, and supplies medicinal cannabis in Australia. It offers cannabis oil under the Capilano, Champlain Indica, Jasper, and Rideau names; and dried flower under the Henik name. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Parkville, Australia.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Althea Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Althea Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.