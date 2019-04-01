Innophos (IPHS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innophos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Innophos in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innophos from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of IPHS opened at $30.14 on Friday. Innophos has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Innophos had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $192.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Innophos’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Innophos by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Innophos by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Innophos in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Innophos in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Innophos by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

