Infineon Technologies (IFXA) PT Set at €22.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.74 ($26.44).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.