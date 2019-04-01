Independent Research Analysts Give United Internet (UTDI) a €47.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.39 ($60.91).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €32.53 ($37.83) on Friday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a 1 year high of €58.60 ($68.14). The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.