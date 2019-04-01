Independent Research Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (S92) a €19.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

ETR:S92 opened at €18.25 ($21.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.88. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of €14.53 ($16.90) and a 1 year high of €63.15 ($73.43). The company has a market capitalization of $633.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Service, and Other segments.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.