Imperial Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Madison Square Garden (MSG)

Imperial Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Imperial Capital currently has a $383.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSG. TheStreet lowered Madison Square Garden from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $293.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Madison Square Garden has a 12-month low of $236.78 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.77%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,290,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,290,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,721,000 after acquiring an additional 81,296 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 526,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,047,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.