Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMB. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,054.29 ($39.91).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 2,624.50 ($34.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33.

In other news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total value of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.