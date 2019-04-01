Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 7,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $4.24 on Monday, hitting $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 405,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,200. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,237.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $2,569,175.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.60.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

