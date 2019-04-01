Iconiq Lab Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $111,904.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,856,486 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com . The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

