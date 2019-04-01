ICOBay Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IBT)

ICOBay (CURRENCY:IBT) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, ICOBay has traded up 264.7% against the US dollar. ICOBay has a market capitalization of $84,115.00 and approximately $40,363.00 worth of ICOBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICOBay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00432432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.01595696 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00239815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003486 BTC.

ICOBay Token Profile

ICOBay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,146,118 tokens. ICOBay’s official website is icobay.net . ICOBay’s official Twitter account is @icobaynet . ICOBay’s official message board is medium.com/@icocalendartoday

Buying and Selling ICOBay

ICOBay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

