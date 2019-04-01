iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (IBDP)

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

NYSEARCA:IBDP traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $24.73. 86,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,579. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

