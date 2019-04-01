IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,541 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 927,273 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,759 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ IBKC opened at $71.71 on Monday. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $265.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In related news, Director Angus R. Cooper II purchased 5,000 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.24 per share, with a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $671,145.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $645,450 and sold 21,502 shares valued at $1,609,475. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on IBERIABANK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

