Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Acquires $26,058.33 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Alison A. Rankin acquired 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.49 per share, with a total value of $26,058.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:HY traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $78.19.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $837.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
