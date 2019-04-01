Huntsworth’s (HNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Huntsworth (LON:HNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:HNT opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.10 million and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Huntsworth has a 52-week low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

