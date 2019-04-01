Huntsworth’s (HNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Huntsworth (LON:HNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:HNT opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.10 million and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Huntsworth has a 52-week low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.83).
About Huntsworth
