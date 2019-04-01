Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 404 Shares of GATX Co. (GATX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 30.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,793,000 after buying an additional 151,880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in GATX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 12.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 23.3% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $116,906.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $172,238.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $385,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $76.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.98 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

