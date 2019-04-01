Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,581 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 432,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,517,000 after acquiring an additional 778,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $4,074,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,030 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,647.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.61.

LYV opened at $63.54 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/hsbc-holdings-plc-sells-2581-shares-of-live-nation-entertainment-inc-lyv.html.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.