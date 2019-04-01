HRT Financial LLC Takes Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $245.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

