HRT Financial LLC Sells 52,170 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

HRT Financial LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,170 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,255,000 after acquiring an additional 227,844 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 42,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

USB stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

