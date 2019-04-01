HRT Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Uniqure NV (QURE)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uniqure by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Uniqure by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 461,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Uniqure by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Uniqure by 10,900.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Uniqure by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniqure alerts:

QURE stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 738.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 67,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $4,309,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 19,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $599,650.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,390 shares of company stock worth $5,764,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HRT Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Uniqure NV (QURE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/hrt-financial-llc-purchases-new-position-in-uniqure-nv-qure.html.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.