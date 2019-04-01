HRT Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWE opened at $86.78 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

In other news, insider George A. Barrios sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $3,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,891,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,636.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,304,427 shares of company stock worth $269,243,779. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

