Hope Bancorp Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $133.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.14 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,940,000 after purchasing an additional 739,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 605,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,737,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,230,000 after purchasing an additional 558,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $69,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $89,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

