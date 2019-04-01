Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Lessened by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,914,000 after buying an additional 456,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,914,000 after buying an additional 456,410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12,075.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 21,985,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,702,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 241,715 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,638,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Shares of HON stock opened at $158.92 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

