Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,769.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,576,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,094 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:HIW opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 952.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

