High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 2,637 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

High Falls Advisors Inc decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $77.15 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2605 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

